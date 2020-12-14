Columbus Crew returning several key players from MLS championship team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will be bringing back many of the key players from its MLS Cup-winning team in 2021.
The team announced a number of roster moves on Monday morning, including exercising contract options on several players. Those players are:
- Goalkeeper Eloy Room
- Defender Harrison Afful
- Defender Grant Lillard
- Defender Milton Valenzuela
- Defender Josh Williams
- Midfielders Derrick Etienne Jr.
- Midfielder Pedro Santos
- Forward Miguel Berry
Players under contract who will be returning include:
- Goalkeepers Evan Bush
- Goalkeepers Jon Kempin
- Goalkeepers Matt Lampson
- Defender Chris Cadden
- Defender Aboubacar Keita
- Defender Jonathan Mensah
- Defender Vito Wormgoor
- Midfielder Artur
- Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter
- Midfielder Luis Diaz
- Midfielder Aidan Morris
- Midfielder Darlington Nagbe
- Midfielder Lucas Zelarayan
- Forward Gyasi Zardes
The Crew concluded its 2020 season by winning the MLS Cup for the second time, defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night at Mapfre Stadium. In 2021, the Crew is expected to move to a stadium under construction in the Arena District.
“As we turn our attention towards the 2021 season, we are glad to welcome back the core of our squad,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said. “While we have achieved one of our goals by winning MLS Cup, we want to continue to build off the success of this season and will look to continue to strengthen our roster in pursuit of that.”
In other roster moves, the Crew declined contract options for:
- Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell
- Midfielder Fatai Alashe
- Midfielder Youness Mokhtar
- Forward Jordan Hamilton
- Forward Krisztian Nemeth
In addition, defender Waylon Francis, midfielders Hector Jimenez and Emmanuel Boateng, and forward Fanendo Adi are out of contract. The Crew said it is negotiating with those players.
Finally, the Crew made one other roster move on Monday, trading with the Vancouver Whitecaps to acquire keeper Evan Bush.