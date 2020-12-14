Columbus Crew returning several key players from MLS championship team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will be bringing back many of the key players from its MLS Cup-winning team in 2021.

The team announced a number of roster moves on Monday morning, including exercising contract options on several players. Those players are:

Goalkeeper Eloy Room

Defender Harrison Afful

Defender Grant Lillard

Defender Milton Valenzuela

Defender Josh Williams

Midfielders Derrick Etienne Jr.

Midfielder Pedro Santos

Forward Miguel Berry

Players under contract who will be returning include:

Goalkeepers Evan Bush

Goalkeepers Jon Kempin

Goalkeepers Matt Lampson

Defender Chris Cadden

Defender Aboubacar Keita

Defender Jonathan Mensah

Defender Vito Wormgoor

Midfielder Artur

Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter

Midfielder Luis Diaz

Midfielder Aidan Morris

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe

Midfielder Lucas Zelarayan

Forward Gyasi Zardes

The Crew concluded its 2020 season by winning the MLS Cup for the second time, defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night at Mapfre Stadium. In 2021, the Crew is expected to move to a stadium under construction in the Arena District.

“As we turn our attention towards the 2021 season, we are glad to welcome back the core of our squad,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said. “While we have achieved one of our goals by winning MLS Cup, we want to continue to build off the success of this season and will look to continue to strengthen our roster in pursuit of that.”

In other roster moves, the Crew declined contract options for:

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell

Midfielder Fatai Alashe

Midfielder Youness Mokhtar

Forward Jordan Hamilton

Forward Krisztian Nemeth

In addition, defender Waylon Francis, midfielders Hector Jimenez and Emmanuel Boateng, and forward Fanendo Adi are out of contract. The Crew said it is negotiating with those players.

Finally, the Crew made one other roster move on Monday, trading with the Vancouver Whitecaps to acquire keeper Evan Bush.