Columbus Crew reschedules game against Orlando for Nov. 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced on Tuesday morning that its game at Orlando City has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 but was postponed when the Crew announced two positive COVID-19 tests among its soccer operations staff.

The rescheduled game will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be played just before the Crew closes the regular season on Sunday, Nov. 8 against Atlanta United at Mapfre Stadium.

The Crew is in third place in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4-4 record. The team has already clinched a playoff spot.