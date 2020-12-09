Columbus Crew reports one COVID-19 case ahead of MLS Cup final

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew reported one COVID-19 case among its players in its midweek testing update Wednesday.

The team also reported that six players who were previously unavailable because of COVID-19 cases have been cleared to return. None of the players were identified by the team.

Crew COVID update: one positive involving a player after testing this week.



Also: “Additionally, as of today, the Club can confirm that six players who were unavailable during the Club’s previous matches in its playoff run have now been cleared to resume training this week.” — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) December 9, 2020

The Crew is preparing to play in the MLS Cup final at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mapfre Stadium against the Seattle Sounders. A limited number of fans, capped at 1,500, are expected to be allowed to attend.

The Crew is seeking its first MLS Cup since 2008, a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls that took place in Carson, California.

Saturday will mark the third time — and what is expected to be the final time — that the league championship has been staged at Mapfre Stadium. The previous two times:

In 2015, the Crew lost to the Portland Timbers 2-1

In 2001, the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 with the game being staged at a neutral site

Mapfre Stadium, knows as Columbus Crew Stadium before 2015, was built in 1999 as the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer. The Crew is currently in the process of building a stadium in the Arena District that is expected to open in 2021.