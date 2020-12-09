Columbus Crew reports one COVID-19 case ahead of MLS Cup final

Columbus Crew

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Crew_9080

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew reported one COVID-19 case among its players in its midweek testing update Wednesday.

The team also reported that six players who were previously unavailable because of COVID-19 cases have been cleared to return. None of the players were identified by the team.

The Crew is preparing to play in the MLS Cup final at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mapfre Stadium against the Seattle Sounders. A limited number of fans, capped at 1,500, are expected to be allowed to attend.

The Crew is seeking its first MLS Cup since 2008, a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls that took place in Carson, California.

Saturday will mark the third time — and what is expected to be the final time — that the league championship has been staged at Mapfre Stadium. The previous two times:

  • In 2015, the Crew lost to the Portland Timbers 2-1
  • In 2001, the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 with the game being staged at a neutral site

Mapfre Stadium, knows as Columbus Crew Stadium before 2015, was built in 1999 as the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer. The Crew is currently in the process of building a stadium in the Arena District that is expected to open in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools