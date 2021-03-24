Columbus Crew releases schedule; first game at new stadium set for July 3

Columbus Crew players raise the trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS Cup championship game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew has announced when it will play the first game at its new home in the Arena District, in addition to its complete schedule for the Major League Soccer season.

The team said Wednesday that it will open new Crew Stadium on Saturday, July 3 against the New England Revolution. The game will begin at 5 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

Before then, the team will play four games at its current stadium near the Ohio Expo Center, beginning Sunday, April 18 against Philadelphia. And then it will play a total of 13 games at its new stadium, with the final one on Sunday, Nov. 7 against the Chicago Fire.

The Crew will play at Austin FC on Sunday, June 27 in a game on FS1. Austin FC is owned by Anthony Precourt, who attempted to move the Crew to Texas before agreeing to instead sell the team to its current owners in exchange for a new franchise there.

Last season, the Crew delivered the Major League Soccer championship to its new ownership group, defeating the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the MLS Cup final.

The Crew is in Orlando, Florida, finishing up preseason work. The team will also play in the CONCACAF Champions League — a competition among top teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean — starting April 8 against Real Esteli in Nicaragua.

Information on tickets may be found at the Crew’s website.

Here is the complete schedule:

Sunday, April 18: Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, May 1: at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: D.C., 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12: at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: at New England, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 22: at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29: Toronto, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27: at Austin, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 3: New England, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 7: at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21: Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24: at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, July 30: at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: D.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7: Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: at New York Red Bulls, TBA

Saturday, Aug. 21: Seattle, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Aug. 27: Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 4: at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: at Miami, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 14, New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18: at New England, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2: at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Miami, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: at D.C., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7: Chicago, 3:30 p.m.