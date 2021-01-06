Columbus Crew re-signs longtime defender Waylon Francis

Columbus Crew Waylon Francis during an MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that it has re-signed longtime defender Waylon Francis.

Terms of the contract were not released. According to information from the Major League Soccer players’ union, Francis had a base salary of $160,000 in 2019.

Francis played for the Crew from 2014 to ’17 and rejoined the team in 2019. He appeared in four games, starting in two, during the 2020 season, when the Crew won the MLS Cup.

“Waylon is a veteran in this league and is someone who has spent a lot of time in Columbus with a thorough understanding of our club culture,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said.

Francis, 30 and a native of Costa Rica, has appeared in 115 regular-season games over his seven-year Major League Soccer career.