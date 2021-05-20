Columbus Crew opens sections at stadium for fully vaccinated fans

Photo by Doug Buchanan: Back in 2018, Crew supporter John Lavelle leads the Nordecke fan section in songs and cheers during the team’s home finale at the former Mapfre Stadium.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will begin designating sections at its stadium for fully vaccinated fans and selling them at full capacity.

The team announced Thursday that for its game May 29 at Historic Crew Stadium against Toronto FC, it will designate four lower-deck sections and two upper-deck sections for fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fans, regardless of age, will have to show two forms of documentation before entering the sections: their vaccination card and a photo ID. A photo of a vaccination card shown on a phone will be accepted. But if a fan is unable to prove that they have been vaccinated, they will not be allowed to enter the sections, and refunds and exchanges will not be offered.

And at least for the Toronto game, fans even in vaccinated sections will be required to wear masks. The Crew said it is working with health officials on mask requirements for future games.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or their only shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For the May 29 game, the deadline for that shot was May 15.

Also at the Toronto game, the Crew will again offer a free vaccination clinic along with Columbus Public Health using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Crew has two games left at Historic Crew Stadium, which opened in 1999 as the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer. After the Toronto game, the Crew plays the Chicago Fire on June 19.

The Crew is scheduled to move to its new stadium in the Arena District on July 3.