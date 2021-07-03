Columbus Crew opens new Lower.com Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew is playing its first game in the team’s brand new stadium, and the sold-out crowd at Lower.com Field couldn’t be happier.

“Welcome to the Columbus Crew,” said fan Geoff Sharp. “New stadium, we’re ready to go, boys!”

Thousands of fans gathered to watch Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution.

However, before entering the new stadium, many took part in an inaugural march from Nationwide Boulevard to the gates of Lower.com Stadium, with some fans tailgating for hours beforehand.

“It’s hard to explain,” said fan Adam Buck when asked why the new stadium meant so much to him. “I was at the last game. Saying farewell to MAPFRE was amazing. The fact that we’re even here is amazing. Even if we didn’t have a new stadium, we won last year, so heaven, I’m in heaven right now.”

“I’m a legacy season ticket holder, that means I’ve been in this game since 1996,” Sharp said. “I was at the MAPFRE Stadium on 17th, and I’m here today. You can’t open a stadium in Columbus, Ohio, without me being there.”

Saturday’s match against the Revolution is the 76th regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Crew currently holding a six-match unbeaten home streak against New England.