Columbus Crew midfielder Perry Kitchen will miss 8-12 weeks after back surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Perry Kitchen underwent successful back surgery for a herniated disc on Tuesday, August 16. Kitchen is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks.

Kitchen joined the Crew as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season and has made five appearances for the Black & Gold. Selected in the first round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, Kitchen spent the first five seasons of his career with D.C. United.

The 29-year-old midfielder then moved to Europe, representing Randers FC in 2017 and Heart of Midlothian FC from 2016-2017. Kitchen returned to MLS in 2018 when he signed with the LA Galaxy where he made 60 regular-season appearances from 2018 to 2020.

The Crew have lost five games in a row and slipped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The top seven teams make the playoffs with the first-place team receiving an opening round bye.

Columbus has 15 regular season games left and the club returns to action Saturday when it hosts Seattle at 5:30 p.m.