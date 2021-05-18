Columbus Crew logo: Check out the team’s newest look

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time in eight days, the Columbus Crew has rolled out a new logo, just one day after changing course over its name.

On Tuesday, team officials unveiled what will become the team’s logo. The Crew name has been added outside the outline of the Ohio state flag at the bottom replacing “SC” while the triangle in the bottom right corner was replaced with “96” to reflect the team’s status as the founding member of Major League Soccer.

At the start of May, the team was officially known as Columbus Crew SC with a logo that had been in use since 2014. On May 10, one day after images of a new logo were leaked online, the team went ahead and unveiled the logo along with a new team name, Columbus SC. The plan was to keep the Crew as a regular nickname for the team but to drop it from the official name.

Team logos left (1996-2014), center (2014-2021), right (May 2021)

Supporters groups protested the move immediately, saying they were barely involved in the rebranding process and that by removing “Crew” from the name, it diminished the legacy of the Save the Crew fan movement that was instrumental in keeping the team from being moved to Austin, Texas, in 2018.

Ownership responded, ditching the Columbus SC name and officially returning to the original name of Columbus Crew that was used from 1996 to 2014. But ownership still wanted to change the logo and team wordmarks. It presented both ideas to fans at the same time. The name change was announced hours later, and the new logo was held back until Tuesday.