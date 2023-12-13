COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Columbus Crew continues to celebrate its MLS Cup triumph, the club is already learning what lies in store for next season.

The 27-team bracket for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup was drawn Wednesday night with the Black & Gold now having a path towards a first CONCACAF trophy. The competition features the best teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This is the fifth time Columbus has made the CONCACAF Champions Cup, formerly known as the Champions League.

Columbus had already qualified via its regular-season finish but winning MLS Cup gives them a big advantage in the Champions Cup. The Black & Gold’s win on Saturday over LAFC gave them a bye into the Round of 16. The Crew are one of five teams that earned the right to skip the first round and go straight to the last 16.

Columbus will face the winner of the first-round series between Houston Dynamo and St. Louis CITY SC. The Round of 16 will take place between March 5-14. Each round apart from the June 2 final is two legs with an aggregate scoring system.

Joining the Black & Gold in the Round of 16 is Mexican champions Pachuca, Leagues Cup winners Inter Miami, Central American Cup winners Alajuelense from Costa Rica, and Caribbean Cup champions Robinhood from Suriname.

The winner of the Champions Cup will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the first iteration of the tournament that will feature 32 teams. That tournament will be played in the United States and already includes European clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Columbus announced its end-of-year roster decisions Tuesday afternoon after the title parade, retaining 21 players from the 2023 title-winning side. Defenders Julian Gressel and Josh Williams are among a handful of players that were not re-signed with both set to enter MLS free agency.

2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup round one:

Games in February

Philadelphia Union (USA) v Saprissa (CRC) (Winner plays Pachuca [MEX])

Toluca (MEX) v Herediano (CRC) (Winner plays Robinhood [SUR])

Club America (MEX) v Real Esteli (NIC)

Chivas Guadalajara (MEX) v Forge FC (CAN)

New England Revolution (USA) v Independiente (PAN) (Winner plays Alajuelense [CRC])

Houston Dynamo (USA) v St. Louis CITY SC (USA) (Winner plays Columbus Crew [USA])

UANL Tigres (MEX) v Vancouver Whitecaps (CAN)

Orlando City (USA) v Cavalry FC (CAN)

Monterrey (MEX) v Comunicaciones (GUA)

FC Cincinnati (USA) v Cavalier FC (JAM)

Nashville SC (USA) v Moca FC (DOM) (Winner plays Inter Miami [USA])

Clubs by country:

United States (9), Mexico (6), Canada (3), Costa Rica (3), Suriname (1), Jamaica (1), Dominican Republic (1), Nicaragua (1), Panama (1), Guatemala (1)