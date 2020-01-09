Columbus Crew draft Miguel Berry 7th overall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew drafted Miguel Berry seventh overall in the MLS Draft on Thursday afternoon. Berry is a forward from the University of San Diego where he played all four seasons. In 2019, the Barcelona native played all 18 games for San Diego and scored 17 goals, tied for fourth most in the entire country for Division I soccer.

Berry started 69 of 72 games during his college career scoring 38 goals while contributing 16 assists. The 22-year old finished as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, an award given to the nation’s top player, which is equivalent to the Heisman Trophy in college football. Berry’s other 2019 accolades include United Soccer Coaches second-team All American, West Coast Conference co-player of the year and first-team all-West Coast Conference.

The Crew also drafted goalkeeper Remi Prieur from St. Mary’s College with the 47th overall pick in the second round and midfielder Danny Griffin from Providence College with the 49th overall pick in the second round.

Columbus still has two more selections, which include the 59th overall pick and the 85th overall pick.