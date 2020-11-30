Columbus Crew defeats Nashville in overtime, reaches MLS Eastern Conference finals

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 29: Pedro Santos #7 of Columbus Crew shoots the ball againstt Alistair Johnston #12 of Nashville SC in the first half of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal game at MAPFRE Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus Crew won 2-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime, and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

The third-seeded Crew will play eighth-seeded New England at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup.

The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.

Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville’s shutout streak at more than 200 minutes.

Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz’s deft lead pass.