COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will be the No. 3 seed in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs after winning against CF Montreal on Saturday at Lower.com Field.

The 2-1 win to end the regular season for the Black & Gold means they will take on Atlanta United FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. This is the Crew’s first playoff appearance since 2020, when the club won MLS Cup in the last full season at Historic Crew Stadium.

Game 1 of the Crew’s best-of-three series against the Five Stripes will be in Columbus with Game 2 set to take place in Atlanta. If a Game 3 is necessary, the series will return to central Ohio for the deciding game. The first round is schedule to take place between Oct. 28 and Nov. 12. Kick-off times for the playoff matchups have yet to be announced by MLS.

The Crew also qualified for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup with the win. It will be the second time since 2021 Columbus will play in the region’s top club competition.

2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Matchups (Eastern Conference)

Wild Card Game: No. 8 New York Red Bulls vs. No. 9 Charlotte FC

First Round (Best-of-three)

No. 1 FC Cincinnati vs. Wild Card Winner

No. 4 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 5 New England Revolution

No. 3 Columbus Crew vs. No. 6 Atlanta United

No. 2 Orlando City vs. No. 7 Nashville SC