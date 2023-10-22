COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s first MLS Cup playoff game at Lower.com Field now has a date and kickoff time.

As the three-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Black & Gold earned home-field advantage for the best-of-three first-round series against No. 6 Atlanta United. MLS announced the schedule with game one in Columbus, game two in Atlanta, and if necessary, a deciding game three back in central Ohio.

The winner of the Columbus-Atlanta series will face the winner of the first-round series between No. 2 Orlando City and No. 7 Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which begin on Nov. 25.

Crew vs. Atlanta schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. (Lower.com Field – Columbus)

Game 2: Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. (Lower.com Field – Columbus)

If a game in the first round ends in a tie after regulation, a penalty shootout will follow to determine the winner. After the first round, the remaining playoff games will be single-elimination. If those games are tied after 90 minutes, teams will play 30 minutes of extra time. If the score stays level, the match is then decided via a penalty shootout.

Atlanta United will be missing star playmaker Thiago Almada for game one. The Argentine World Cup winner received a red card in the Five Stripes final regular season game against FC Cincinnati, giving him a one-game suspension.

Columbus and Atlanta have met once before in the MLS Cup Playoffs back in 2017. The Black & Gold beat Atlanta in a penalty shootout on the road.

The Crew earned the No. 3 seed after a 2-1 win over CF Montreal. In the Crew’s last MLS Cup playoffs in 2020, the team was the three-seed and went on to win the championship.

The victory over Montreal also clinched the Black & Gold a spot in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Additionally, if the Crew make the MLS Cup final, they would host after finishing above each Western Conference team in the overall standings.

2023 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule

WED, OCT. 25

7:30 p.m. – 8 New York Red Bulls vs. 9 Charlotte FC (East Wild Card)

9:30 p.m. – 8 Sporting Kansas City vs. 9 San Jose Earthquakes (West Wild Card)