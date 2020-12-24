Columbus Crew adds experienced goal-scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips

Los Angeles FC forward Bradley Wright-Phillips controls a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew added one of the top goal-scorers in Major League Soccer history to its roster on Wednesday.

The Crew signed forward Bradley Wright-Phillips to a free-agent contract. Wright-Phillips last played for Los Angeles FC and has been in MLS for eight seasons, with 116 regular-season goals, sixth-most in league history.

“As one of the most proficient strikers in our league over the last decade, Bradley brings valuable veteran experience to our attacking corps and we look forward to his contributions,” Crew team president Tim Bezbatchenko said.

Last season, Wright-Phillips appeared in 18 games for LAFC with eight goals and four assists as he won the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award. He also played for the New York Red Bulls from 2013 to ’19, where he twice led MLS in goals.

Bradley, who is 35 years old, had a base salary of $1.2 million for the 2019 season with the Red Bulls, according to the most recent salary figures available from the MLS players’ union. The Crew did not release details of his contract.

The regular at forward has been Gyasi Zardes, who had 12 goals and four assists in 2020 for the Crew, which capped the season with its second MLS Cup championship. His goal total was tied for second-most in MLS.