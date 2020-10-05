Columbus Crew adds depth at forward with Krisztian Nemeth

Sporting Kansas City forward Krisztian Nemeth, right, chips the ball over Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush, left, for his third goal of the match Saturday, March 30, 2019, during an MLS match in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Weaver/The Kansas City Star via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew signed forward Krisztian Nemeth on Monday, bringing on an experienced player who could help the team’s offense.

“Krisztian is a seasoned veteran whose international experience will greatly benefit our squad and help increase competition amongst our attacking group,” said team president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, who also called Nemeth “a player who is a proven goal-scorer and is familiar with our league.

“We expect him to quickly integrate into our team,” Bezbatchenko said. “We look forward to his contributions to the club down the stretch this season.”

Nemeth played most recently with FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, a team in Slovakia’s top league. He was last in Major League Soccer from 2018 to ’19 with Sporting Kansas City. His most notable game came against the Montreal Impact in 2019, when he recorded three goals.

Nemeth will be eligible to join the Crew upon approval of his work visa and after a quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will likely back up top scorer Gyasi Zardes, who has nine goals and four assists this season.