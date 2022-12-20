COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew and new head coach Wilfried Nancy now knows its schedule for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the 34-game regular season schedule for the Black & Gold was released. They will begin the campaign on Feb. 25 against the defending Eastern conference champions the Philadelphia Union on the road in Chester.

The team’s home opener will take place on March 4 at Lower.com Field against D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. Among the Crew’s inter-conference opponents are the LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers, and Houston Dynamo. Columbus will not play the newest MLS club St. Louis City SC.

The two rivalry matches against FC Cincinnati in the “Hell is Real” derby will be on May 20 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati with the Columbus leg happening on August 20. The home match for the Crew against FCC will be the team’s first game after the Leagues Cup, a World Cup-style tournament which will take place over a month in the summer with every MLS and Liga MX team competing.

The Crew’s final game on MLS Decision Day will be against Nancy’s old club CF Montreal on Oct. 21 at Lower.com Field. Columbus is trying to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020, when the club won MLS Cup in the COVID-shortened season.

2023 Columbus Crew Schedule

DATEOPPONENTTIME
Feb. 25(A) Philadelphia Union7:30 p.m.
Mar. 4(H) D.C. United7:30 p.m.
Mar. 11(A) Toronto FC7:30 p.m.
Mar. 18(A) New York Red Bulls7:30 p.m.
Mar. 25(H) Atlanta United7:30 p.m.
Apr. 1(H) Real Salt Lake7:30 p.m.
Apr. 8(A) D.C. United7:30 p.m.
Apr. 15(H) New England Revolution7:30 p.m.
Apr. 22(A) Charlotte FC7:30 p.m.
Apr. 29(H) Inter Miami7:30 p.m.
May 13(H) Orlando City SC7:30 p.m.
May 17(H) LA Galaxy7:30 p.m.
May 20(A) FC Cincinnati7:30 p.m.
May 28(A) Nashville SC8:30 p.m.
May 31(H) Colorado Rapids7:30 p.m.
June 3(H) Charlotte FC7:30 p.m.
June 10(A) Chicago Fire8:30 p.m.
June 17(A) New York City FCTBD
June 24(H) Nashville SC7:30 p.m.
July 1(H) New York Red Bulls7:30 p.m.
July 4(A) Inter Miami7:30 p.m.
July 8(H) New York City FC7:30 p.m.
July 15(A) Portland Timbers10:30 p.m.
Aug. 20(H) FC Cincinnati7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26(H) Toronto FC7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30(A) Houston Dynamo8:30 p.m.
Sept. 2(A) CF Montreal7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16(A) Orlando City7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20(H) Chicago Fire7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23(A) FC Dallas8:30 p.m.
Sept. 30(H) Philadelphia Union7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4(A) New England Revolution7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7(A) Atlanta United7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21(H) CF MontrealTBD