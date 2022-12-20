COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew and new head coach Wilfried Nancy now knows its schedule for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the 34-game regular season schedule for the Black & Gold was released. They will begin the campaign on Feb. 25 against the defending Eastern conference champions the Philadelphia Union on the road in Chester.

The team’s home opener will take place on March 4 at Lower.com Field against D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. Among the Crew’s inter-conference opponents are the LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers, and Houston Dynamo. Columbus will not play the newest MLS club St. Louis City SC.

The two rivalry matches against FC Cincinnati in the “Hell is Real” derby will be on May 20 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati with the Columbus leg happening on August 20. The home match for the Crew against FCC will be the team’s first game after the Leagues Cup, a World Cup-style tournament which will take place over a month in the summer with every MLS and Liga MX team competing.

The Crew’s final game on MLS Decision Day will be against Nancy’s old club CF Montreal on Oct. 21 at Lower.com Field. Columbus is trying to return to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020, when the club won MLS Cup in the COVID-shortened season.

2023 Columbus Crew Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME Feb. 25 (A) Philadelphia Union 7:30 p.m. Mar. 4 (H) D.C. United 7:30 p.m. Mar. 11 (A) Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. Mar. 18 (A) New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. Mar. 25 (H) Atlanta United 7:30 p.m. Apr. 1 (H) Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. Apr. 8 (A) D.C. United 7:30 p.m. Apr. 15 (H) New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. Apr. 22 (A) Charlotte FC 7:30 p.m. Apr. 29 (H) Inter Miami 7:30 p.m. May 13 (H) Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m. May 17 (H) LA Galaxy 7:30 p.m. May 20 (A) FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. May 28 (A) Nashville SC 8:30 p.m. May 31 (H) Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. June 3 (H) Charlotte FC 7:30 p.m. June 10 (A) Chicago Fire 8:30 p.m. June 17 (A) New York City FC TBD June 24 (H) Nashville SC 7:30 p.m. July 1 (H) New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. July 4 (A) Inter Miami 7:30 p.m. July 8 (H) New York City FC 7:30 p.m. July 15 (A) Portland Timbers 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 (H) FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 (H) Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 (A) Houston Dynamo 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2 (A) CF Montreal 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 (A) Orlando City 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 (H) Chicago Fire 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 (A) FC Dallas 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (H) Philadelphia Union 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 (A) New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 (A) Atlanta United 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 (H) CF Montreal TBD