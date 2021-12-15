COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has unveiled the full 2022 regular season schedule, which includes the 34-game schedule for the Columbus Crew.

The Black & Gold will open the 27th MLS season on Feb. 26 at Lower.com Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, its first match against the Canadian club since 2019.

The next two chapters of the ‘Hell is Real’ rivalry between the Crew and FC Cincinnati will take place on July 17 in Columbus and on August 27 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Crew will also play the newest MLS club Charlotte FC twice in 2022. The Black & Gold will host Charlotte on June 18 and head to North Carolina for a road match on July 30.

The final regular season match on MLS Decision Day for Columbus will on October 9 in Florida against Orlando City.

2022 COLUMBUS CREW SCHEDULE

SAT FEB. 26(H) Vancouver Whitecaps3:30pm
SAT MAR. 5(A) San Jose Earthquakes5:30pm
SAT MAR. 12(H) Toronto FC1:30pm
SAT MAR. 19 (A) New York Red Bulls2:00pm
SAT APR. 2(H) Nashville SC6:00pm
SAT APR. 9 (A) Philadelphia Union7:30pm
SAT APR. 16(H) Orlando City7:30pm
SAT APR. 23(A) Sporting Kansas City8:30pm
SAT APR. 30(H) D.C. United7:30pm
SAT MAY 7(A) New England Revolution7:30pm
SAT MAY 14(A) New York City FC7:00pm
SAT MAY 21(H) Los Angeles FC3:30pm
SAT MAY 28(A) Atlanta United7:00pm
SAT JUNE 18(H) Charlotte FC7:30pm
SAT JUNE 25(A) Real Salt Lake10:00pm
WED JUNE 29(A) Toronto FC7:30pm
SUN JULY 3(H) Philadelphia Union7:30pm
SAT JULY 9(A) Chicago Fire8:00pm
WED JULY 13(A) D.C. United8:00pm
SUN JULY 17(H) FC Cincinnati7:30pm
SAT JULY 23(H) New England Revolution7:30pm
SAT JULY 30(A) Charlotte FC7:00pm
WED AUG. 3(H) CF Montreal7:30pm
SAT AUG. 6(H) New York City FC7:30pm
SAT AUG. 13(A) Colorado Rapids9:00pm
SUN AUG. 21(H) Atlanta United6:00pm
SAT AUG. 27(A) FC Cincinnati7:30pm
WED AUG. 31(H) Inter Miami7:30pm
SAT SEP. 3(H) Chicago Fire7:30pm
FRI SEP. 9(A) CF Montreal7:30pm
TUE SEP. 13(A) Inter Miami8:00pm
SUN SEP. 18(H) Portland Timbers1:00pm
SAT OCT. 1(H) New York Red Bulls7:30pm
SUN OCT. 9 (A) Orlando CityTBD