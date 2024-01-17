COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew announced the signing of a new midfielder to the first team and that player has made Black & Gold history.

Taha Habroune was signed by the club and becomes the first player to go from the Crew’s academy to its developmental team Crew 2 and then to the first team. He is the 21st homegrown player the Crew have ever signed.

“Taha is a talented young player who has continued to improve since joining our Club five years ago. Signing a First Team contract is a testament to his efforts and our Club’s commitment to creating opportunities to advance along our player pathway,” said Columbus Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

The Columbus native is fresh off playing 20 matches for Crew 2 in the MLS Next Pro league, scoring four goals and notching three assists. Habroune helped the team to the league final which Crew 2 lost at Lower.com Field to Austin FC II. Before joining Crew 2, he played for youth teams as part of the Crew’s academy.

Habroune also has international experience at a young age playing for the United States’ youth teams. He was a member of the USA squad for the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia and was a regular starter for the team and scored a goal against Germany in the Round of 16.

He joins MLS Cup champions Aidan Morris, Sean Zawadzki, and Keegan Hughes as the only Crew academy players on the first team roster. Columbus begins its MLS Cup title defense on Feb. 24 with its regular season opener against Atlanta United.