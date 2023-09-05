COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Major League Soccer regular season enters the final stretch, the Columbus Crew announced it has waived midfielder Luis Diaz.

Diaz only appeared in four games this season after playing 26 times in 2022. He totaled six goals and 14 assists in 83 league matches (51 starts) with the Crew, adding two assists in four contests (three starts) during the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs that culminated in the team’s title.

The 24-year-old has played eight times for the Costa Rican national team but has yet to register a cap in the last two years.

The Crew currently sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with seven games left in the regular season. The top nine teams from each conference make the playoffs.

Columbus has won three of its last four matches as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and the defense recorded two clean sheets in those wins. Forward Cucho Hernandez scored a hat trick in the Crew’s most recent 4-2 win over Montreal, the former club of Crew manager Wilfried Nancy.