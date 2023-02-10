COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jonathan Mensah, a six-year veteran defenseman and team captain for the Columbus Crew, has been traded to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Mensah was traded to the San Jose Earthquakes for $500,000 in allocation money. Mensah was set to earn $1 million in 2023, the final year of his contract with the Crew.

The center back played the third most minutes on the team last season, with two goals and had one assist, and he helped the Crew limit opponents to just 41 goals, tied for second fewest in the league.

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of a Campeones Cup football match against Cruz Azul on September 29, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mensah, who was acquired in 2017, started in 155 out of 159 games in six seasons with the Crew. He had seven goals with three assists and was named captain beginning in 2020, the year Columbus won the MLS Cup.

Mensah joins Pedro Santos, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Artur as recent significant departures from last year’s roster since the hiring of Wilfried Nancy as coach.

The trade is the third major move San Jose has made to add veteran leadership to a team that finished last in the Western Conference. The Earthquakes previously signed designated player and midfielder Carlos Gruezo, 28, from the Ecuador international team and 27-year-old Brazilian Serie A club Internacional goalkeeper Daniel.