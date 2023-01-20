COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew is hosting the most successful club in Mexico this summer, as part of the inaugural Leagues Cup 2023.

Having been drawn into the Central 1 group, the Crew will host Club América as part of the tournament beginning July 21 with the final taking place Aug. 19 across the U.S. and Canada. The Crew will also face MLS expansion team St. Louis CITY SC.

Match dates for both group stage contests at Lower.com Field are to be announced.

Beginning this year, MLS and LIGA MX will pause their respective league seasons each summer and all 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will compete in the World Cup-style tournament. The champion, along with the second and third place finishers, will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The match against Club América will be included as part of current 2023 Crew Season Ticket Memberships and 10-Match Ticket Plans. The match against St. Louis will be included in partial plans and single-match tickets.