COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crew is going to be keeping its captain.

The team announced Friday that it had signed midfielder Darlington Nagbe to a multiyear contract extension. It will keep Nagbe, a 13-year MLS player, with the team through the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

According to the salary database maintained by the MLS players’ union, Nagbe has had a base salary of $1.8 million, being the Crew’s third highest-paid player behind Diego Rossi ($2.625 million) and Cucho Hernandez ($2.6 million). Financial terms of the extension were not released by the club.

“It’s hard to put into words what Darlington means to this club,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He is a proven winner and difference-maker who has consistently shown why he is one of the most highly respected players in MLS for his leadership, character, and his performance on the pitch and how he carries himself off it.”

Nagbe has appeared in 34 games this season. He grew up in Lakewood, Ohio, after being born in Nigeria and played collegiately at the University of Akron. He came to the Crew in 2018 from Atlanta United.

“We have more work to do,” Nagbe said, “but I’m excited about what we’ve accomplished together this season and the future direction of our club.”

The Crew next plays in the MLS playoffs on Nov. 25 against Orlando City.