COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crew’s best player is staying in Columbus for awhile.

The Crew announced Lucas Zelarayan signed a contract extension with the club through 2024 with a club option in 2025.

The 29-year-old midfielder was already under contract for next season.

The Crew brought the Argentinian to Columbus in December 2019 from Lixa MX by spending a record-breaking $7 million transfer fee to Tigres UANL.

He helped the club win the 2020 MLS Cup and was named the game’s MVP by scoring two goals and providing an assist in the win. Zelarayan was also named the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2020.

In 53 appearances across all competitions, he’s scored 21 goals and contributed 19 assists.

“Over the past two seasons, Lucas has proven himself to be one of the top game-changers in MLS and we are excited to sign him to a new contract. We signed Lucas in December of 2019 because we know the importance of having difference-makers in MLS in order to contend for championships. He chose Columbus because he wanted to win trophies, which is exactly what he has done – helping us win MLS Cup last year and Campeones Cup this year. Lucas has proven that he can perform under pressure, and he shines time and time again when the spotlight is brightest. We look forward to seeing what else Lucas and the team can achieve together in 2022 and beyond. Tim Bezbatchenko, Columbus Crew President & General Manager