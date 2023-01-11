COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew signed Heath, Ohio native Keegan Hughes as a Homegrown Player through the 2024 season with Club options through 2026.

Hughes was the 2018 Crew Academy Player of the Year and becomes the 20th Homegrown signing in Club history.

Hughes joins Aidan Morris, Isaiah Parente and Sean Zawadzki as the four Crew Academy products on the current roster.

Hughes returns to Ohio following a standout four-year collegiate career at Stanford University, where he started all 73 games in which he appeared, scoring eight goals and tallying seven assists.

Hughes joined the Crew Academy in 2013 as a 13-year-old and played at every level of the player development pathway prior to his time at Stanford.

“During his time at Stanford, Keegan proved himself to be one of the top defenders in the collegiate game, and we are excited for him to return home to central Ohio,” Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. This signing is a testament to the tireless efforts of Kelvin Jones and the Crew Academy staff. The Academy has continued to provide a pathway to the professional ranks as we cultivate and develop top youth talent in the state and region.”