Columbus Crew sign defender Marlon Hairston

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC signed free agent defender Marlon Hairston on Wednesday. The seven-year veteran joins the reigning MLS Cup champions after having most recently played for Minnesota United FC. The 26-year-old Mississippi native has made 116 regular-season appearances in his seven seasons in Major League Soccer.



“Marlon is a dynamic and versatile player who brings veteran Major League Soccer and Concacaf Champions League experience,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We believe that Marlon’s abilities will help strengthen our roster and provide us with another strong defensive option, which will be needed in a highly congested season due to multiple club competitions and players lost due to international matches.”



Hairston played for Minnesota United FC during the 2020 season, having joined from the Houston Dynamo, where he spent the 2019 season. Prior to that, the defender played for the Colorado Rapids from 2014-2018 after being selected by Colorado in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. Notably, during his time in Colorado, Hairston was named the Rapids’ 2016 Young Player of the Year.



In all, the defender has made 77 starts in MLS regular-season action, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists. Hairston has also made five appearances in the Concacaf Champions League and one appearance in the Leagues Cup.