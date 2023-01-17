COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have signed forward Christian Ramirez in a transfer with Scottish football club Aberdeen.

Ramirez was signed to a two-year contract with a one-year option and an undisclosed transfer fee. He will provide the club depth at the 9 spot behind Cucho Hernandez.

Ramirez started his MLS career with Minnesota United and was the club’s leading scorer in their inaugural season in 2017.

The 31-year-old Garden Grove, California native also played for LAFC and the Houston Dynamo before being transferred to Aberdeen. He’s scored 35 goals and added 10 assists in 105 regular season matches.

Ramirez earned his first international call-up with the US men’s national team, after being selected to the USMNT’s annual camp in California on January 8, 2018.