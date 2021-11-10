COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter and members of the team spoke with the media Wednesday after the club (13-13-8) failed to make the playoffs one year after winning the MLS Cup.

Gyasi Zardes, Miguel Berry, Pedro Santos, Jonathan Mensah, Eloy Room and Darlington Nagbe also reflected on the disappointing season, shared their thoughts of what it was like playing in a new stadium and offered insight into what the future might hold for the team.

