Columbus Crew releases latest COVID-19 testing: 4 new cases confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)—Columbus Crew SC confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases involving players following testing the week of Thanksgiving. No additional positive results for players or staff were received following additional rounds of testing Wednesday, Nov. 25 results of which returned the same night.

All MLS players undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests every other day, including the day before each match. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

Upon receipt of initial positive results of two players on Sunday, Nov. 22, both players self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol and extensive contact tracing and facility sanitization took place. After a scheduled off day on Monday, two additional players had results that returned positive following Tuesday’s testing and they then self-isolated. The Club will continue to test each remaining day during Thanksgiving week and is scheduled to train Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday’s postseason contest at home.

The health and safety of all players and staff remains the highest priority for the Club and the four individuals will remain in isolation and monitored by the Club’s medical staff. The Club has been in regular communication with Major League Soccer and local health authorities on the matter.