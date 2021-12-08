COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew re-signed midfielder Pedro Santos for the 2022 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2023.

The Lisbon, Portugal native recently finished his fifth season with the Black & Gold and has made 126 regular-season appearances (119 starts) while registering 22 goals and 29 assists since joining the Crew in 2017.

“We are very excited to announce that we have re-signed Pedro for the 2022 season,” said Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Since joining the Crew, Pedro has been a loyal and dependable contributor to the Club, playing any role that has been asked of him to the best of his ability. His work ethic on the field serves as an example to his teammates, and the value he places on his relationship with our fans shows a deep understanding of the culture that we have created in Columbus.”

In 2020, Santos netted six goals and provided eight assists in regular-season action before scoring two goals in the post-season as part of the Black & Gold’s 2020 MLS Cup-winning campaign. During the 2021 regular-season, Santos made 32 appearances (30 starts), scoring four goals (one game-winning) and providing six assists (two game-winning).