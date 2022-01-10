COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew re-signed backup goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2022 season with an option for 2023.

Bush joined the Crew on December 14, 2020, in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In 2021, the veteran goalkeeper appeared in four regular-season matches for the Black & Gold, and additionally backstopped the Crew to the 2021 Campeones Cup title, making five saves and earning the shutout in a 2-0 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul on September 29.

The Ohio native joined CF Montréal in 2011, the team’s final season in the United Soccer League. Bush spent the first nine seasons of his MLS career with CF Montréal, appearing in a total of 176 regular-season matches.

Bush has started all 188 MLS regular-season matches in which he has appeared, and has 600 saves and 42 shutouts to his credit. Additionally, Bush has two shutouts in eight post-season appearances.