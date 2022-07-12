COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe has been selected for the 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Nagbe is the 25th player in Crew history to be named an MLS All-Star. The 26 MLS All-Stars are set to face the best of LIGA MX at Allianz Field on August 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nagbe, who was previously named an MLS All-Star Game in 2016, is the only player in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game roster to win three MLS Cups (2015, 2018, 2020).

The 26-player roster was determined through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by All-Star Head Coach Adrian Heath (12 players) and selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber (two players).

Since joining the Crew ahead of the 2020 season, Nagbe has made 66 regular-season appearances (65 starts) while registering six goals and six assists.