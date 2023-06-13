COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will celebrate 614 Day across the city during multiple community engagements Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Below are the four locations where Crew players, coaches and front office members will be to take part in soccer games and other activities.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to enroll their kids for 614 Day soccer activities here.
Northgate Intermediate School mini pitch
- Where: 6655 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43229
- Who: Head Coach Wilfried Nancy, Darlington Nagbe, Cucho Hernandez, Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte and Christian Ramirez
Blackburn Community Center
- Where: 263 Carpenter St, Columbus, OH 43205
- Who: Evan Bush, Max Arfsten, Mohamed Farsi, Isaiah Parente and Jacen Russell-Rowe
Sullivant Gardens Community Center
- Where: 755 Renick St, Columbus, OH 43223
- Who: Luis Diaz, Jimmy Medranda, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Brady Scott and Sean Zawadzki
Whitehall YMCA
- Where: 402 N Hamilton Rd, Whitehall, OH 43213
- Who: Malte Amundsen, Alex Matan, Jake Morris, Will Sands, Gustavo Vallecilla and Josh Williams
The Woodward Park Community Center is also receiving a special surprise-and-delight moment for its summer camp youth