COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will celebrate 614 Day across the city during multiple community engagements Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Below are the four locations where Crew players, coaches and front office members will be to take part in soccer games and other activities.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to enroll their kids for 614 Day soccer activities here.

Northgate Intermediate School mini pitch

Where: 6655 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43229

Who: Head Coach Wilfried Nancy, Darlington Nagbe, Cucho Hernandez, Aidan Morris, Patrick Schulte and Christian Ramirez

Blackburn Community Center

Where: 263 Carpenter St, Columbus, OH 43205

Who: Evan Bush, Max Arfsten, Mohamed Farsi, Isaiah Parente and Jacen Russell-Rowe

Sullivant Gardens Community Center

Where: 755 Renick St, Columbus, OH 43223

Who: Luis Diaz, Jimmy Medranda, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Brady Scott and Sean Zawadzki

Whitehall YMCA

Where: 402 N Hamilton Rd, Whitehall, OH 43213

Who: Malte Amundsen, Alex Matan, Jake Morris, Will Sands, Gustavo Vallecilla and Josh Williams

The Woodward Park Community Center is also receiving a special surprise-and-delight moment for its summer camp youth