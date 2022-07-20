COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cucho Hernandez has been everything the Crew was hoping for and more when they brought the 23-year-old striker from Watford to Columbus for a $10 million transfer fee one month ago.

In Sunday’s win over FC Cincinnati, Hernandez became the first MLS player to score four goals in under 90 minutes of game action.

He scored the game winner over Chicago in his debut, added two more goals in the second half of his second match and capped it off by striking first in the “Hell is Real” derby.

The Crew are riding an eight-game point streak heading into their match against New England this Saturday and don’t show any signs of slowing down with Hernandez leading the attack.

“No I’m not surprised because I know what I’m capable of doing and that’s why I came here,” Hernandez said. “But this is just the beginning and I’ll continue to work so I can keep scoring goals.”

he’s doing all of it despite not playing any games this season before arriving in Columbus.

“What’s maybe surprising how quickly he’s fit in is just the physical standpoint,” Crew head coach Caleb Porter said. “He did more each game last week than we thought he’d be able to do in essentially his second week of training.”

Dante Washington was a forward for the Crew from 2000 to 2003. He said the way Hernandez is scoring stands out to him the most.

“All four of the goals that he scored are very, very different, but it’s just the movement, the activity that he has,” Washington said. “That’s been the biggest thing. You can just see this guy he knows how to score goals.”

That was one of Porter’s biggest motivations for wanting Cucho in Columbus.

“There are certain strikers where you never know where they’re going to be at and and they’re going to take up different positions and I think that’s what makes Cucho so dangerous,” Porter said.