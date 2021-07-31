Columbus Crew fall to New York City FC 4-1, snap 6-game streak without a loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1. Valentín Castellanos headed home Jesús Medina’s corner to open the scoring for NYCFC in the 14th minute.

Thiago made it 2-0 when he ran behind Alfredo Morales’ long pass and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper in the 35th. Thiago fed Keaton Parks for a goal in the 51st minute, and Santiago Rodríguez capped the scoring in the 71st minute. Pedro Santos scored a penalty for the Crew in second-half stoppage time.

This is Columbus’ first loss since June 23. The Crew host D.C. United at home Wednesday, Aug. 4.

