COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew drafted St. Louis goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The St. Charles, Missouri native helped St. Louis to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, A-10 regular-season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance.

Schulte was one of eight college players available in the SuperDraft as part of the 2022 Generation adidas class.

The sophomore was named to the A-10 first-team All-Conference with nine shutouts and a goals against average of 0.81.

Schulte won’t play for the Crew anytime soon with Eloy Room returning as the starting keeper and Evan Bush re-signing as the club’s backup. But Schulte could be added to Crew 2 — the Black & Gold’s new developmental second team.

Crew 2 will be part of the newly-formed MLS Next Pro, which will start play in March 2022 with 21 teams competing in the Division 3 level of U.S. Soccer.

Columbus has two more selections in the 2022 SuperDraft, the 40th and 68th picks.