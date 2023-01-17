COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew have rounded out its coaching staff with the hiring of two assistants and the promotion of a positions coach from its second team.

The Crew announced Tuesday that Kwame Ampadu and Yoann Damet will join head coach Wilfried Nancy as assistant coaches for the 2023 season.

Ampadu previously served as an assistant coach with CF Montreal for the past two seasons, with Nancy. He previously was an assistant for Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in France from 2018-19 after multiple seasons coaching in England, including at Arsenal’s Academy. He holds a UEFA A license, the second highest coaching license one can earn in Europe.

Damet was the head coach of the LA Galaxy’s II team in 2022 before being promoted to the first team in August. The Frenchman has coached since he was 16 and also holds a UEFA A license.

Joining the Crew from within the organization is Phil Boerger, who will be the new goalkeeper coach. Beorger joined the Crew 2 staff in 2022 and helped coach the team to allow the fewest goals (22) in the MLS NEXT Pro season on their way to the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro title.

As well, Jules Gueguen was hired as an assistant coach/fitness coach and Maxime Chalier was added as the video performance coach. Both have previous experience with Nancy in Montreal.

The Black & Gold kick-off the 2023 season on February 25 against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania. Crew players are currently in Florida for preseason training.