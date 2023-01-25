COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew are adding two additional sections to Lower.com Field for the 2023 season: The Party Deck and Theatre Boxes.

The Party Deck stands above the Nordecke supporters at the north end of Lower.com Field and feature all-inclusive seats, including food and beverages with every ticket.

Photo credit: Columbus Crew

Theatre Boxes will be available in sections 131 and 101/102 and provide views of the pitch at the top of the lower bowl sections at the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium.

Photo credit: Columbus Crew

The Crew said 99% of all premium seats are sold-out for the year.

The Black & Gold begin their 2023 home schedule on Saturday, March 4.