COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have acquired Uruguay forward Diego Rossi as a designated player from the Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe.

The transaction comes one day after the Crew transferred midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to Al Feteh of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed fee.

Rossi, 25, played four seasons at LAFC where played 121 games, scoring 59 goals while contributing 22 assists. Rossi won the 2020 MLS Golden Boot and was a two-time All-Star for the club. He joined Fenerbahçe from LAFC in 2021 and has 10 goals and 20 assists in 90 appearances with the Turkish giants.

“Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew,” said Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe. Diego is a great addition to our dynamic attack, and as importantly, he is a true fit for our Club’s desired culture and style of play.”

The announcement of Rossi’s transfer to Columbus came just a few hours before Major League Soccer’s transfer deadline. He will join a Crew offense that has scored 45 goals in the MLS this year, more than any other team in the league.