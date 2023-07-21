COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew bolstered its midfield by acquiring Julian Gressel from Vancouver on Friday.

In exchange, the Crew send the Whitecaps $550,000 of guaranteed General Allocation Money. Vancouver could receive up to an additional $300,000 based on conditional terms of the agreement.

Gressel has played significant roles for teams that won the MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the Canadian Championship. The U.S. International has played in 202 regular season matches in his nine-year career. His 65 regular season assists are the third-most in MLS since he entered the league in 2017.

Born in Germany, Gressel became a U.S. citizen on Nov. 5, 2022, and earned the call-up for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s most recent January camp. Gressel was part of the U.S. roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gressel was selected eighth overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United FC and won rookie of the year in their inaugural season.

Gressel was traded to D.C. United prior to the start of the 2020 season. He notched 23 assists in 73 regular season appearances before joining the Whitecaps in July 2022.