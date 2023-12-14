For a previous story on the Crew’s MLS Cup victory, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Your 2023 Major League Soccer champions will be a hard team to watch live next season, unless of course you’ve already purchased your 2024 season-tickets.

On Wednesday the Columbus Crew, which drew around 20,000 fans in Downtown, Columbus to celebrate their third MLS Cup victory, confirmed that ticket packages for next season have sold out. The team did not report the number of sold packages, which went on sale a few months ago.

The Crew, coming off a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC in the championship match, will offer single-match tickets for purchase when it launches the 2024 schedule. Opponents include Inter Miami CF, current home to international star Lionel Messi. Prices for that game, which does not have a date set, start at $421 on Ticketmaster.

It was also announced Wednesday that the team will begin CONCACAF Champions Cup competition in March. The MLS Cup victory earned the Crew a bye into the Round of 16.