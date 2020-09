CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman has officially resigned from his role with the team.

Brennaman was suspended back in mid-August when he was caught using a homophobic slur on-air during a Reds game.

Brennaman was not aware he was on the air at the time.

He has apologized publicly and said he has met with LGBTQ organizations.

Brennaman called Reds game on TV for more than 20 years.