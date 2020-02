Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, left, and teammate Jose Altuve sit in chairs as the wait to deliver statements during a news conference before the start of the first official spring training baseball practice for the team Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ;

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s stern warning that the intentional beaning of Houston Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal hasn’t stopped an offshore sports book from putting lines on a variety of bets related to their plunking.

The player who’s the favorite to get hit the most according to these odds?

Third baseman Alex Bregman, whose press conference apology last week was not well-received.