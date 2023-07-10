SEATTLE (WCMH) — An Ohio high school shortstop realized his professional baseball dreams Sunday night during the MLB Draft.

Colt Emerson, who played at John Glenn High School in New Concord, was drafted No. 22 in the first round by the Seattle Mariners, who were hosts of the draft at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle’s selection of Emerson makes him the first Ohio high school position player to be a first round pick in the draft since Derek Dietrich in 2007. He is also one of two Ohio natives selected by Seattle in the first round, the other being hall of famer Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.

The left-handed hitting infielder has also committed to play college baseball at Auburn, but a report from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com indicated Emerson will forgo his scholarship and join the Mariners.

The 17-year-old, who will be turning 18 on July 20, has already played baseball on the international stage as the starting third baseman for the USA team that won the under-18 World Cup in September. He hit for a .360 average at the tournament.

At John Glenn High School, Emerson was an all-state wide receiver his junior season before shifting his focus to baseball. As a senior, he won the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year award after hitting .446 for the Little Muskies with eight home runs and a 1.013 slugging percentage.

Other notable winners of the Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio include last year’s winner, Liberty Union pitcher Jacob Miller, MLB all-star Andrew Benintendi (2013) and Dietrich (2007).