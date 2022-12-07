CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cleveland Guardians got two pieces of good news Tuesday, one by way of an acquisition, and another via a prestigious award.

The Guardians announced that free agent 1B/DH Josh Bell has signed a two-year agreement worth $33 million. The deal includes a player opt-out clause after the first season.

Bell, 30, has compiled a career batting line of .262/.350/.462 with 127 home runs and 449 RBIs. The switch-hitter played for the Nationals last season and batted .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs over 103 games before being traded to San Diego, where he struggled with a slashing line of .192/.316/.271.

San Diego Padres’ first-baseman Josh Bell watches hit RBI-single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 19, 2022, in San Diego. The Cleveland Guardians and Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with the contract negotiations confirmed the Bell agreement on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical records.

In addition to Bell’s singing, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Cleveland relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase was crowned the 2022 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award winner.

Clase, 24, who was also named to the All-MLB First Team, posted a 1.36 ERA this season and led MLB with 42 saves. His 77 appearances were tied for the most by any player last season. Edwin Diaz joined Clase on MLB’s First Team and was named the NL Reliever of the Year.