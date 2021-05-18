Cleveland Indians announce return to full capacity at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on Wednesday, June 2.
The June 2 date coincides with the day that most Ohio health orders will be lifted. When the stadium returns to full capacity, masks will be optional and no longer a requirement to enter the stadium.
Tickets for all remaining home games go on sale May 26 at 10am.
The team also announced its full promotional calendar for the year:
2021 CLEVELAND INDIANS PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR
June 11 vs. SEA:
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation
- Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)
June 12 vs. SEA:
- Robert Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
June 13 vs. SEA:
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
June 17 vs. BAL
- Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)
Friday, July 2
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 3
- Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 4
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 9
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 10
- Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 11
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 23
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, July 24
- Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Sunday, July 25
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, August 6
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 7
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 8
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Thursday, August 12
- Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)
Friday, August 20
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, August 21
- Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Friday, August 27
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 28
- 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 29
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, September 10
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
Saturday, September 11
- José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 Fans)
Saturday, September 25
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fan Appreciation Night
- 2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All Fans)
*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:
- June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams
- July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi
- July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead
- July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart
- Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual
Also returning in June are Special Ticket Packages. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are ONLY available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game.
There are a limited number of Special Ticket Packages available for each game on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability. Packages can only be purchased at www.Indians.com/specials.
2021 SPECIALTY TICKET PACKAGES
Friday, June 11 – Baldwin-Wallace University Cap; University of Findlay Cap
Sunday, June 13 – The Sandlot Ham Porter Character Bobblehead
Wednesday, June 16 – Pride Cap; Pride Flag
Tuesday, June 29 – Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
Thursday, July 8 – #TheLand Desktop Sign
Thursday, July 22 – Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
Tuesday, July 27 – Scrub Top
Sunday, August 8 – Snoopy Bobblehead
Wednesday, August 11 – Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale Wednesday, September 8 – Love Your Melon Beanie