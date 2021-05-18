Cleveland Indians announce return to full capacity at Progressive Field

Fans watch from the outfield bleacher seats during the sixth inning of the home opener between the Cleveland Indians and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on April 05, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on Wednesday, June 2.

The June 2 date coincides with the day that most Ohio health orders will be lifted. When the stadium returns to full capacity, masks will be optional and no longer a requirement to enter the stadium.

Tickets for all remaining home games go on sale May 26 at 10am.

The team also announced its full promotional calendar for the year:

2021 CLEVELAND INDIANS PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

June 11 vs. SEA:

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation

Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)

June 12 vs. SEA:

Robert Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 13 vs. SEA:

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

June 17 vs. BAL

Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

Friday, July 2

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 3

Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 4

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, July 9

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 10

Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 Fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 11

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, July 23

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, July 24

Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 Fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Sunday, July 25

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, August 6

Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 7

Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 8

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Thursday, August 12

Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)

Friday, August 20

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, August 21

Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Friday, August 27

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 28

1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 29

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, September 10

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Saturday, September 11

José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 Fans)

Saturday, September 25

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fan Appreciation Night

2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All Fans)

*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:

June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi

July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead

July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart

Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual

Also returning in June are Special Ticket Packages. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are ONLY available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game.

There are a limited number of Special Ticket Packages available for each game on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability. Packages can only be purchased at www.Indians.com/specials.

2021 SPECIALTY TICKET PACKAGES

Friday, June 11 – Baldwin-Wallace University Cap; University of Findlay Cap

Sunday, June 13 – The Sandlot Ham Porter Character Bobblehead

Wednesday, June 16 – Pride Cap; Pride Flag

Tuesday, June 29 – Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

Thursday, July 8 – #TheLand Desktop Sign

Thursday, July 22 – Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

Tuesday, July 27 – Scrub Top

Sunday, August 8 – Snoopy Bobblehead

Wednesday, August 11 – Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale Wednesday, September 8 – Love Your Melon Beanie