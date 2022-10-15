CLEVELAND (WJW) – After tying up the series in New York, the Cleveland Guardians are back in action for Game 3 against the Yankees on their home field Saturday evening.

Game 3 of the American League Division Series kicked off at Progressive Field at 7:37 p.m. FOX 8 will bring you live coverage and highlights from the game right here.

At the bottom of the first inning, the Guardians took the lead early with an RBI from Josh Naylor, 1-0.

In the second, Gabriel Arias doubled on a sharp drive to left field and Austin Hedges singled on a fly ball to center. A hit by Steven Kwan brought Arias home, 2-0 Guardians.

If this were July or August, three of those Cleveland deep fly ball outs are likely home runs.#Guardians swinging the bats early!#ForTheLand — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 16, 2022

But the Guardians quickly lost their lead after a Yankees homerun by Aaron Judge in the third, 2-2.

Aaron Judge absolutely crushed McKenzie's pitch to Heritage Park.



My Goodness. What a blast. 449 Ft 💣

Seemed like it was farther than that. #Yankees and #Guardians tied at 2.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 16, 2022

The fourth inning was scoreless, but things changed in the fifth when Oswaldo Cabrera landed a two run homerun, the Yankees now leading 4-2.

Uh oh.

Oswaldo Cabrera just teed off on Mckenzie.



Another 2-run blast. This one to right. 409 ft.#Yankees have scored 4 unanswered so far with both coming via the long ball.#Guardians down 4-2 in the 5th.@fox8news #ForTheLand — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 16, 2022

Yankees’ Lou Trivino replaced pitcher Luis Severino in the bottom of the sixth. With a single from Will Brenan, Andres Gimenez scored. The Yankees led 4-3.

Then, in the top of the seventh, Harrison Bader made a homerun, widening Yankees’ lead 5-3. It was the team’s third homerun of the night and sixth in three playoff games.

#Yankees proving why their offense is dangerous &

powerful.



Harrison Bader just went deep in the 7th. 5-3 Yanks.

Yanks' 3rd Home Run of the night & 6th in 3 playoff games.

NYY: 254 HRS during the season.



First run #Guardians bullpen has given up this #Postseason@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 16, 2022

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Guardians brought home a 4-2 win in an extra inning Friday afternoon.

In Game 2, little hits turned into big wins for the Guardians.

José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.

“It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” said Guardians manager Terry Francona.

There was no travel day because Game 2 was postponed for weather. The Guardians returned Friday night, the city welcoming the team home with a tribute projection on the Terminal Tower building.

For Game 3, RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18) made his first postseason start for the Yankees since 2019 and RHP Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96) was on the mound for the Guardians after pitching six scoreless innings in Game 2 against Tampa Bay. Severino pitched seven no-hit innings at Texas in his last regular-season start.

Tickets for Game 3 are sold out.