NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees have to wait one more day to play one another for Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

Thanks to a rainout in the Bronx Monday night, the game is going to be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of fans in Yankee Stadium have to go home after waiting around for hours. Awful.



MLB was in a tough spot. Lose-lose situation except for the #Yankees who get an extra day to rest their bullpen.



14th rainout (2 in #Postseason) for the #Guardians this yr. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 18, 2022

“Tonight’s game will not start at the originally scheduled 7:07 p.m. due to weather,” the Guardians announced earlier on Twitter.

While waiting to hear if the game would be postponed, birthday boy Myles Straw (he’s now 28) was seen playing football with fans in the stands.

With the game postponed to Tuesday, that would give whichever team wins a hard turnaround time for meeting up with the rested Houston Astros Wednesday for Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians tosses a football to fans in the stands during a rain delay prior to playing the New York Yankees in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: A tarp covers the infield prior to game five of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians players warm up on the field before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Baseball fans wait out a rain delay for Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Houston reached its sixth straight ALCS by completing a three-game Division Series sweep of Seattle when rookie Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning Saturday for a marathon 1-0 win over the Mariners.

AL West champion Houston (106-56) went 4-3 against the Guardians this season and 5-2 versus the Yankees.

With a history of postseason heartbreak (to say the least), Cleveland teams are 1-7 in winner-take-all games — losing their last seven.

The young Guardians are trying to end Major League Baseball’s longest current World Series championship drought in their first year after a franchise name change. Cleveland hasn’t won it all since 1948. Meanwhile, the Yankees last won in 2009.

Aaron Civale had been scheduled to start Monday for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The postponement allows the possibility for Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and New York All-Star Nestor Cortes to start on three days’ rest.

After losing last week’s opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the series back to New York.

New York gets a day for its beleaguered bullpen to rest.

New York used Clay Holmes for 17 pitches and Wandy Peralta for seven on Sunday, a night after Peralta threw 27, Clarke Schmidt 12, Jonathan Loáisiga 15 and Lou Trivino seven.

Cleveland has not used its top relievers since Friday, when All-Star closer Emmanuel Classe threw 33 pitches after Trevor Stephan had 21 and James Karinchak 29.

ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS