(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are in a New York state of mind in game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Gerrit Cole started on the pitcher’s mound for the Yankees, and despite the Guardians getting one man on base, they were not able to capitalize.

Cal Quantrill got his turn next for the Guardians, striking out the king of home runs, Aaron Judge, right off the bat and two more quick outs followed.

These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.

The Yankees haven’t played a game since Oct. 5 when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, left fielder Steven Kwan, center, third baseman Jose Ramirez and manager Terry Francona joke around on the field playing against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians players sit on the rain tarp waiting for batting practice to start before Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Yankees take batting practice before playing against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez stands behind the backstop during batting practice before playing in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan sits in the dugout before Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.

New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games.

The two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.

The Guardians Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series.

The Yankees will not have reliever Aroldis Chapman for the series, he was left off the Yankees ALDS roster after missing a mandatory workout.