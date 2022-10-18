NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Following a rainout Monday night, the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees is nearly here.

Aaron Civale is getting the start for Cleveland on the mound at 4:07 p.m., while New York’s Nestor Cortes is starting for the Yankees.

Not starting Shane Bieber on short rest will be questioned IF #Guardians lose tonight. Aaron Civale hasn’t pitched since October 5. He went 0-2,

9 IP, 10 ER, 12 H, 3 HR vs #Yankees during the year.



If he can get to 4th/5th while allowing 0-2 runs, Guards will take it. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 18, 2022

Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m.

A strained right shoulder limited pitcher Shane Bieber to 16 games last year, and manager Terry Francona said last week the team was hesitant to start the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner on short rest — even before the series rainouts.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) jokes around while warming up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland Guardians players warm up in the outfield before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland has been contending with inclement weather all season. The young Guardians were rained out nine times at home and had two more postponements on the road, one because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

After losing last week’s series opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the playoff back to New York.

The rainout gives the Yankees a day to rest their banged-up and beleaguered bullpen.

New York used Clay Holmes for 17 pitches and Wandy Peralta for seven on Sunday, a night after Peralta threw 27, Clarke Schmidt 12, Jonathan Loáisiga 15 and Lou Trivino seven. Peralta had pitched three straight days.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5, possibly as a closer.

Cleveland has not used its top relievers since Friday when All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase threw 33 pitches after Trevor Stephan tossed 21 and James Karinchak 29.